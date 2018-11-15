Shropshire lawyer welcomes special measures call as trust boss defends maternity services

Kay Kelly, head of clinical negligence at Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors in Shrewsbury, claims the decision could 'mark the beginning of real improvements in patient safety' at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SATH).

Earlier this year, the firm revealed it was investigating further potential cases relating to treatment received in the maternity units at the trust.

NHS Improvement announced that the trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital, would be placed into special measures last week.

Sath's boss has welcomed the extra support it will bring but has also moved to reassure the public that 'significant progress' has been made in the trust's maternity services.

Ms Kelly said Lanyon Bowdler had 'experienced an increasing number of claims for patients injured as a result of poor care at SATH'.

Kay Kelly head of clinical negligence at Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors

She said: “Some of our clients made formal complaints to the trust and apologies were made in responses together with reassurance that the trust would learn from their mistakes.

“It has been very disappointing that no real improvements have occurred despite three warnings and this suggests a lack of resources has been a significant contributor.

“The extra funding and support that will come as a result of the trust being placed in special measures is therefore to be welcomed and may mark the beginning of real improvements in patient safety.”

Despite the firm deciding to investigate the further cases it said this did not mean the incidents had been a result of negligence.

Last year, former health secretary Jeremy Hunt commissioned an independent investigation into 23 suspicious incidents relating to the county’s maternity services.

It is now thought to be looking at more than 100 cases.

Simon Wright, SATH's chief executive, said: “We have made significant progress in our maternity service, which was outlined at a presentation to our trust board last month and in a presentation which has been given to the Shropshire Star.

“Following the work we have been doing to reduce neonatal deaths and stillbirths, this year, neonatal deaths have remained low and stillbirths have fallen to their lowest ever rate, putting Sath in line with the national figures overall.

“Among the initiatives the trust has taken in the implementation of the ‘Saving Babies Lives’ care bundle, which covers for aspects: reducing smoking in pregnancy; risk assessment for small babies; looking for reduced foetal movements; and monitoring during labour. All trusts across the country should have implemented this initiative by 2019.

"SATH implemented the complete bundle by May 2018 and is amongst 31 per cent of trusts who have fully implemented it.

“All this points clearly to a maternity service whose staff listen, learn and seek to improve the care they provide, day-in-day-out. However, we are always striving to do better.

“We welcome the extra support that comes with special measures and NHS Improvement’s support for the trust’s leadership to make the necessary improvements.

"We are confident that working with partners in the NHS and the wider community this trust can deliver the great health services that the people of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales deserve.”

SATH was placed into special measures following concerns raised by the Care Quality Commission, which carried out inspections at the county's hospitals in August.