Oswestry maternity beds to stay shut for two more weeks

Beds on the ward at the unit at the Orthopaedic Hospital have been closed for the past fortnight, the sixth closure this year.

Now Shropshire and Telford Hospital Trust says the beds will now not reopen until 8am on March 10.

The unit will remain open between 8am and 8pm for antenatal and postnatal services but will not be able to accept inpatients.

Sarah Jamieson, Head of Midwifery, said: "We know the subject of our Midwife Led Units continues to

be an emotive one, but this decision is about the choice our women are making and about maintaining their safety.

"Women will still have the choice of giving birth at other midwife led units as well as our consultant led Unit. Home births will also be maintained during this period."

On Monday Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group's Maternity Voices Partnership will hold its first meeting to explain more about a way forward for maternity services in the county.

The aim is to ask women and families across Shropshire who have recently used maternity services to share their views and experience.

Shropshire Maternity Voices will hold its first meeting on February 26, from 11am to 1pm at Shrewsbury Town Football Club.