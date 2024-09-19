Firefighters muck in to help animals at farm devastated by blaze

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A farmer in Leebotwood whose barn was left devastated by a fire on Tuesday evening has been given a helping hand by firefighters who returned for an inspection.

Crews from around south Shropshire spent several hours tackling the fire at Hollyhurst, which was reported at around 5.13pm.

The smoke coming from the fire. Photo: Church Stretton Fire Station

The large blaze involved a barn, five cars, a tractor, and a caravan, with firefighters reporting the fire was "rapidly spreading towards the house".

Fortunately, the team managed to stop it in time before it took hold and in the end the home only suffered a small amount of heat damage to the roof.

Photographs from the fire on Tuesday. Photo: Church Stretton Fire Station

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said a man "sustained superficial injuries" in the blaze, and was discharged on the scene.

When they returned to the farm on Wednesday for a re-inspection, Church Stretton firefighters chipped in to help out around the farm.

Photo: Church Stretton Fire Station

A spokesperson for the station said: "We are doing our bit to help out the owner by bringing some food for the animals, a bowl of food and a bone for the dog, some chicken feed and sweet corn for the chickens and the baby chicks and some food and greens for the rabbits along with fresh water for all."

Photo: Church Stretton Fire Station

The station reported that neighbours were also helping out with the animals on the farm, including feeding the horses and sheep.

The spokesperson added: "[It's] a very good local community thing going on here helping each other, it's nice to see."