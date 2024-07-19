South Shropshire MP appointed Shadow Armed Forces Minister

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Stuart Anderson MP has said he is "humbled" and "honoured" to be appointed as Shadow Minister for the Armed Forces.

The role means that the South Shropshire MP will play a central role in His Majesty’s Most Loyal Opposition, holding the Government to account on its commitments to the Armed Forces.

The appointment comes as the new Labour Government announces a 'root and branch' review of services.

Stuart said that his experience as a former member of the Armed Forces makes him "well-prepared to help the country chart a course towards a more secure future" as the strategic defence review is undertaken.

He said that he will insist that the new Government takes the "bold action" that the UK needs to secure its future in an uncertain world.

Stuart on a trip with the Parliament Defence Select Committee

Stuart Anderson MP said: “I am humbled to be appointed the Shadow Minister for the Armed Forces. As a veteran, I am honoured to take up this important role in His Majesty’s Most Loyal Opposition.

"I know first-hand the skill, dedication, and bravery shown by our Armed Forces every day. In a world that is more dangerous than it has been since the end of the Cold War, this is a critical time for our Armed Forces.

"I will be a proud champion of our veterans, all those who serve our country, and their loved ones, who sacrifice so much.

"I will hold this new government to account as it undertakes its strategic review of defence, doing all that I can to ensure our Armed Forces have the resources, capabilities and strategic oversight to deter, prevent, and defend us from threats both at home and abroad.”