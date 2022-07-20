Stepping back in time at some of the oldest pubs in Shropshire

The Swan Inn, Aston Munslow.

Across the region are plenty of watering holes with character, where visitors can enjoy some pub grub or a cool pint over the summer.

Here are the hidden gems of Shropshire. Two of them are said to be around 600 years old...

The Royal Oak, Cardigan

Built around the 15th century, this cosy, countryside pub is famous for it's 'fidget pie' made with gammon, apples and cider; a recipe that has been passed down through landlords, and enjoyed by Prince Edward over 35 years ago.

The pub's website suggests that the building is the oldest continuously licensed pub in Shropshire, offering a range of traditional, local ales, with four cask ales on tap, cask cider and 'good value', homemade food.

It also says the venue is open lunchtimes and evenings Tuesday - Saturday, and also for Sunday lunch, but is closed on Mondays. Table reservations are recommended.

Tuesday - Thursday: 12pm - 2.30pm (food and bar), 6pm - 9pm (food) - 10.30pm (bar)

Sunday: Food is served between 12pm - 2.30pm, bar open between 12pm - 4pm

The Royal Oak.

The Three Horseshoes, Alveley

The 600-year-old watering hole has also been dubbed the oldest in Shropshire, with records dating back to 1406. Serving traditional pub grub like gammon and chips, pork pies, and sandwiches, 'the shoes' is praised for its beer, which one Tripadvisor reviewer said is in 'superb condition'.

Guests can visit on certain nights if they are feeling like some live music or a pub quiz; in the past, money raised has been donated to Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Opening hours:

Monday, 4pm - 10:30pm

Tuesday - Thursday, 12pm - 11pm

Friday - Saturday, 12pm - 11:30pm

Sunday, 12pm - 11pm

The Three Horseshoes, Alveley.

The Swan Inn, Aston Munslow

An historic 14th-century coach house rated 'excellent' on Tripadvisor, apparently once accommodating Dick Turpin. It features two separate dining areas, a bar, beer garden and pool room, their website promises a warm welcome, roaring fires, good home cooked locally sourced food, local real ales and a wide selection of beer, wine and spirits.

Open Wednesday through to Sunday only, its unique opening hours are below:

Sunday, 12pm - 5pm

Wednesday and Thursday, 5.30am - 11am, then 12pm - 3pm

Friday, 12pm - 11pm

Saturday, 12pm - 6pm

The Swan Inn, a 14th century inn postcard claiming 'Dick Turpin stopped here'. Card from Ray Farlow, postcard collector.

The Nags Head, Shrewsbury

Dating back to the 1500s, The Nags Head in Wyle Cop is loved for it's 'happy, traditional environment' and 'hidden gem' beergarden. After remaining derelict for a number of decades, the buildings were inreversibly damaged by fire during WWII.

Opening times:

Monday to Thursday, 11.30am - 12am

Friday, 10.30am - 1am

Saturday, 11.30am - 1am

Sunday, 12pm - 12am

The Nags Head is a quirky little watering hole in Wyle Cop.

The Golden Cross, Shrewsbury

Records show that the pub was used as an inn since as far back as 1428, but previous owners suspect that the Princess Street business has had a role in quenching thirsts since monks were brewing in town in the 1100s.

Surviving plagues, the Black Death, and two wars, the iconic building hosts guests who enjoy culinary delights and 'fancy food'.

Opening times:

Sunday, 12pm - 3pm

Wednesday to Saturday, 12pm - 2:30pm then 6pm - 9:30pm