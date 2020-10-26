Cannock's spooktacular map on "Ghoul-gled Earth"

Ben and Richard's Creepy Cannock Chase ghost map

And now the story of creepy Cannock Chase is being thrown into the spooky spotlight by researchers Richard Pursehouse and Ben Cunliffe who, in time for Halloween, have drawn up a ghost map of the area which they are calling "Ghoulgled Earth."

Among the highlights are that alien which was spotted pushing a car uphill at Brocton in about 1960, the werewolf which has reportedly been seen in Cannock Chase cemetery and at other locations on the Chase on several occasions, and the ghost of Beaudesert's most famous resident, the First Marquis of Anglesey, who was seen riding near the site of his old home shortly after the Second World War.

There's a phantom cyclist who appears on the A513 between Little Haywood and Rugeley, riding an old-fashioned bicycle and always in daylight, and when it comes to UFOs, well, take your pick, as the pair say there have been numerous UFO sightings above the Chase over the years. For example, in 1990 a moving ball of light was both seen and heard by witnesses.

Richard, a Cannock historian who has taken a particular interest in the Chase, said: "The information was compiled from various stories we have been told and anything we came across while looking at other stories."

He said the graphics for the map had been done by Ben, a fellow researcher from Stafford.

They are hoping it will prove frighteningly useful.