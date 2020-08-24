Flashback – August 1973

Champions!

August 23, 1973, was a day to go down in history for Shropshire cricket.

It was the day Shropshire became Minor Counties champions for the first time ever, giving a champagne tonic to the sport in the county.

They clinched the title with a magnificent victory over neighbouring Staffordshire in a match played at London Road, Shrewsbury.

But what exactly were Staffordshire playing at?

From the start, according to our cricket correspondent Richard Davies, they exhibited a dog-in-the-manger attitude which cast a shadow over the first day's play, and from the moment they lost their first wicket with only 14 on the board seemed to lose what interest they had in winning the game.

And the opportunity seemed to be there, especially as Shropshire's second innings total was only 61.

Yet on the final day, according to our correspondent, the home side had a difficult task of bowling out the visitors who were playing for a draw virtually from the word go.

In the event Shropshire won by the substantial margin of 87 runs.

"Cricket lovers will hope that Staffordshire have learned their lesson, and will abandon their negative tactics for good," Richard Davies reported.

Shropshire took just 35 minutes of the morning's play to collect the remaining for Staffordshire wickets, leaving the visitors 91 behind on the first innings.

One of the wickets – a cracking caught and bowled by Doug Slade – looked for a time as though it might actually cost Shropshire the match.

Slade, who had earlier bowled Staffordshire's top scorer Ikin, badly injured the thumb of his bowling hand taking the catch, and had to leave the field for treatment.

Despite the fact that the thumb was broken, Slade came in to bat when Shropshire's second innings was running into trouble. He was bowled out for two.

Only two batsmen, Steve Johnson and John Hayward, managed to reach double figures, and Shropshire were all out for just 61.

That gave Staffordshire the comparatively simple target of 153 in two hours 20 minutes, plus 20 overs.

"But the visitors were not interested. Openers Gibbs and Gill made a half-hearted attempt, but when the total slipped to 24 for two, Staffordshire reverted to an action replay of their dismal innings on the first day," our correspondent reported.

Peter Bradley and Geoff Othen provided the initial breakthrough and then Slade came on for the last over before tea and had Ikin well caught by Johnson at slip.

In Slade's first over after the interval, he struck again and from then on proceeded to remove the heart of the Staffordshire batting.

The former Worcester player finished with figures that most bowlers only dream about – 16 overs, 15 maidens, four wickets for one run.

David York then produced a fine spell of pace bowling, and Staffordshire were all out for 65.

"This was a performance that Shropshire will remember for a long time."

That talented 1973 Shropshire side was sprinkled with stardust.

The captain was a local cricketing legend, Geoff Othen, who was making a record-equalling 114th appearance for the county, and the man of the match accolade went to Doug Slade, whose arrival from Worcestershire had boosted the Shropshire side.

That 1973 team were to remain friends, and had a 40th anniversary reunion in Worfield in 2013 in which they recreated a 1973 squad photograph.

Former bowler David York welcomed 14 members of the original squad – the event had been the idea of his son Gareth, treasurer of Worfield cricket club.

Brian Perry, aged 68, was unable to make it as he was playing for Wem on that day, and two other absentees were Steve Johnson and Eric Marsh, who were away.

Speaking at the reunion, David reflected: "The team ethic still shines through to this day.

“Shropshire has not won the trophy since. I thought they were going to do it this year and we had planned on inviting the current team to join us, but unfortunately it didn’t happen.

“I think we won it quite easily in the end in 1973 – we had a brilliant team.

“I’m not sure how I got on because we didn’t really keep records then. If the captain said he needed a quick 20 runs off you, you’d go out and do it.

“We didn’t really play for draws. We would go for the win."

Now for the stats from that epic 1973 victory.

Shropshire's first innings total was 195, with David Humphries top scorer on 53. Staffordshire made 104.

Shropshire's second innings total was a mere 61, with Hayward top scorer on 21. But Staffordshire only made a second innings total of 65.