Buy a supercar with lottery win? No thanks, we'd rather have a camper

Exotic holidays, high-performance cars and high-adrenaline pursuits are out, while coastal cottages, campervans and giving back to society are now at the top of the bucket list.

A survey carried out by the National Lottery ahead of tonight's £15 million ‘must be won’ Lotto draw, 58 per cent of people in the region said they had changed their wish list since the outbreak.

And it seems that people are hoping for a gentler, more homely lifestyle if they win the lottery.

Of those questioned about how a win would change their lives, 46 per cent said keeping their nearest and dearest safe came out top, followed by reducing stress and worry (39 per cent), with a third saying it would help them live a healthier lifestyle.

A seaside retreat was West Midland folk's top priority dream

Buying a seaside retreat to enjoy sea views following lockdown was top on the bucket list, identified by 18 per cent of West Midlanders as their No. 1 dream.

In second place was a garden design project, chosen by 12 per cent, with the same number saying they would like to quit the rat race and buy a country retreat.

A further 11 per cent said they would like to invest in a campervan to explore the British Isles.

And if the great British weather isn’t too kind, indoor activities of learning and education also featured in the top 10, with 10 per cent wanting to be taught more cooking and baking skills while nine per cent would like to learn another language to aid future foreign travel experiences.

Garden improvements were another lottery dream

A notable feature of the survey was how much people wanted to give back to society, with seven per cent saying they would like to volunteer for a local charity or good cause.

When asked how they would spend the £15 million jackpot, 15 per cent said they would make a significant donation to a charity or the NHS.

Demonstrating the West Midlands’ entrepreneurial spirit, 10 per cent said they would like to start a business, with gardening and care services featuring highly.

But the survey found West Midland folk still had a desire for home entertainment and socialising where social distancing permits.

Once the dreams of a garden project had been fulfilled, 12 per cent said they wished for a hot tub, while 10 per cent dreamed of having their own pub or bar at the bottom of the garden. One in 10 said they would like to experience a drive-in cinema.

Andy Carter, senior winner's advisor at lottery operator Camelot, said the figures showed how coronavirus had changed people's priorities in life.

"While our movements may have been curtailed, our dreams have not and they are now firmly focused around the simple joys of life," he said.

“Over the years we have seen our winners relish the freedom a big win gives them, allowing them to follow their dreams.

"What we are seeing now is that those dreams are closer to home and based around the people and experiences we value the most.

"The greatest happiness often comes from having more free time to spend time with family and friends, trying a new hobby or investing in a campervan and hitting the open road.

"If one person wins £15M on Saturday night, they are most likely to splash out on a coastal holiday home with stunning sea views or a country estate with its very own walled kitchen garden rather than a fleet of sports cars.”

West Midlands people's lottery bucket list: