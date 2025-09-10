'Neglected' farmers 'deserve better' - Shropshire MP throws weight behind Back British Farming Day

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has called on the Government to take action to safeguard the future of rural communities.

Her call comes on the National Farmers’ Union's (NFU) Back British Farming Day, today (September 10), which highlights and celebrates the important work of farmers in providing food for the nation and protecting the countryside.

Mrs Morgan met with the NFU’s Midlands regional director Rob Newberry at the organisation’s headquarters in London, and showed her support for the cause.

Helen Morgan said farmers 'deserve better'. She is pictured with the NFU’s regional director for the Midlands, Rob Newberry

Now in its 10th year, the national celebration also saw MPs don a wheatsheaf pin badge in Parliament during Prime Minister's Questions today.

Mrs Morgan has criticised the Government for signing a deal that will see 13,000 tonnes of tariff-free beef imports from the US. She said this "threatens to undercut British producers" with cheaper and lower-standard beef imports.

She is one of several MPs who have signed a motion against the Government's decision not to "renew a discretionary grant provided to the NFYFC [National Federation of Young Farmers' Clubs] for over 30 years".

However, Farmers Guardian reported that the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs has denied the claim that funding is going to be stopped.

Mrs Morgan has also joined calls for the 'Family Farm Tax' changes to inheritance tax rules to be scrapped, as well as the introduction of mandatory country-of-origin labelling on all beef products.

"British farmers such as those in North Shropshire put food on our tables and are the backbone of our economy, but this Government keeps selling them short," she said.

"Our rural communities have already been struck by the Chancellor’s Family Farms Tax which affects nearly 300 farms in North Shropshire.

"From unfair taxes to slashing support for young farmers, ministers are making it harder for the next generation to survive in agriculture.

"British farmers deserve better. That’s why I’m supporting Back British Farming Day to demand proper backing, fairer funding and clear labelling so shoppers can support British produce. It’s time to stop neglecting our farmers and start standing up for them."