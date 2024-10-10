Shropshire Farming Talk: Promising updates on ammonia emissions

However, significant progress is on the horizon.

The UK's pig and poultry sectors are poised for substantial shifts in response to forthcoming EU regulations, with new legal updates expected very soon.

The Environment Agency (EA) has now concluded its review of AHDB’s work on emission factors and this project, which required an investment of £250,000, is projected to save the farming industry an impressive £15 million.

The really great news is that farmers will be able to reduce ammonia emissions by roughly 30 per cent, without needing to change their day-to-day operations.

In the pig sector, ammonia reductions are particularly notable – around 30 per cent for finishers and up to 50 per cent for weaners.

However, there are still two systems that fall short of compliance, and efforts are underway to provide guidance for non-compliance.

Farmers are reminded they can provide individual farm data if they are able to demonstrate their operations emit less than the industry average. Additionally, the updated N&P calculators and reporting guidelines are now available online for use.

As the final details of the revised ammonia emission factors are completed, further guidance will be released shortly.

If you require additional details, please reach out to zanita.markham@ahdb.org.uk.

by Zanita Markham, Projects & Engagement Relationship Manager at AHDB