Shropshire Farming Talk: Selling Biodiversity Net Gain credits on less productive land

It is now a statutory requirement for developers to provide at least 10 per cent BNG for each new development.

This could be achieved with on-site or off-site biodiversity enhancement, or by purchasing biodiversity credits, either from the Government or, preferably, from local landowners with a BNG site.

Credits arise from a biodiversity gain from a measured baseline level.

Therefore, a baseline assessment must be undertaken to measure the current “biodiversity value” of a site and a further measurement taken after the quality of the site has been improved.

From this, the number of BNG units that a site holds can be determined.

Then the units can be registered and sold.

Landowners are legally obliged to maintain the site for 30 years.

by Ben Dutton, Rural Chartered Surveyor at Halls.