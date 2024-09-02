Records tumble as Palé Hall owners establish rare breed sheep flock

Anthony and Donna Cooper-Barney, owners of the five-star Palé Hall, Llandderfel, Bala, bought five top quality sheep at the ‘Blacknose Beauties’ national show and sale at Carlisle.

Included in their purchases was female champion, Ayrshire Ingrid, which set a breed record as she sold for 30,000 guineas. In fact, the breed record was broken four times in 12 minutes before the hammer finally fell.

Sold by Tom Blackwood of Stewarton, the ewe, in-lamb to Highland Glen, is the first Valais Blacknose sheep to score maximum points at grading three times.

The Cooper-Barneys also paid 22,000gns for ram lamb Deepdale Luca from Heather Adams, Buxton, which was the reserve male and reserve supreme champion, and 19,000gns for his twin Deepdale Lookout.

Joining them at Palé Hall are Lacock Karter, a shearling ram from Peter Self, Chippenham which cost 20,000gns and a three-month-old ram lamb, which has been named Palé Hall Anthony after Mr Cooper-Barney, at 1,000 guineas.

They will form the foundation of the Palé Valais Flock and could soon be joined by other top quality livestock breeds at the North Wales estate linked to the property’s rich heritage.

The flock will be managed by farm manager Mark Tustain who joined the Cooper-Barneys at the Carlisle auction.

“If we are going to be the best hotel in Wales and the UK, we need the best sheep here,” said Palé Hall director Calum Milne. “I introduced this very rare breed to Tony and Donna and they instantly fell in love with them when they saw them for the first time.

“The sheep have now made their home in the paddock next to the hall and every day they have guests and local people watching them. They are cute, adorable and very docile.

“When the sheep are sheared, their fleece will be used by a local lady to make footstools, rugs and toys for the hall. In fact, we have told two toys already.”

Looking to the future, Calum added: “Our plan is to buy two Shetland ponies, two Welsh Cobs and other farm livestock to reflect the quality and Welsh and Scottish heritage of the property. We will only buy best in breed and best in class.”