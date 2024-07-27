Shropshire Farming Talk: Dealing with the unpredictable conditions

Why? Because it has such a huge impact on our farmers, affecting their viability and profitability.

We've just come out of the wettest 18 months on record, with some farms underwater and harvests suffering.

However, I was encouraged by the optimism of farming clients at The Royal Welsh Show, celebrating its 120th year and showcasing the best of British agriculture despite the challenges.

Weather-wise, as El Niño fades, we're entering a La Niña phase.

This shift, along with ongoing climate change, suggests we may face continued unpredictable conditions, making it tough for farmers to plan and harvest the crops that have survived.

While not all risks can be insured against, having the right farm insurance is crucial. It helps protect against losses from crop damage and flooding, which are becoming more common. We can't predict the weather, but we can plan and protect against the worst-case scenarios.

The new Labour Government has emphasised the importance of food security, linking it to national security, and has pledged to support British farming.

This support is vital as farmers deal with weather-related challenges and rising costs.

At KLF Insurance Brokers, we understand the challenges of farming in an unpredictable climate.

We’re here to help farmers navigate these risks and ensure they have the coverage they need to safeguard their livelihoods.

Despite the weather, we're committed to helping farmers stay resilient and thrive.

Keith Fowles, owner of KLF Insurance Brokers.