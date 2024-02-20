Shropshire Farming Talk: Taking the carrot before the stick…

Although these projects have now closed, DEFRA has suggested that further rounds will open in the future.

And it recently announced the launch of Round 2 of the Improving Farm Productivity Grant, which can provide funding for robotic and automatic technology and solar PV systems.

With this in mind, it is important to consider the benefits of making the most of such funding while it is still available.

By utilising these grants to upgrade your farm’s infrastructure or technology voluntarily, you forego the potential mandatory need to upgrade facilities in the future, when you may be required to become compliant with government legislation or producer contracts.

Essentially, by taking the carrot now, you could avoid the stick in future!

For more information, please contact me at Halls’ headquarters in Shrewsbury on 01743 450700 or email k.oakes@hallsgb.com

Kate Oakes, graduate rural surveyor, Halls, Shrewsbury