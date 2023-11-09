£1,500 prize at Shrewsbury’s Christmas cracker dairy show and sale

The event takes place at Shrewsbury Auction Centre on Tuesday, December 12.

Freshly calved dairy cows, heifers and young stock will compete for the Bryan Challenor Cup, named after the legendary dairy farmer and businessman from Abergavenny who died aged 70 in 2016 after a brave battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

For the second year, sponsors will have trade stands around the livestock market for the showpiece show and sale.

“The Christmas Dairy Show and Sale for the Bryan Challenor Cup is a special event, with more sponsors and more cash prizes, and usually attracts a very high quality entry of cattle,” said Jonny Dymond, senior auctioneer and Shrewsbury Auction Centre manager.

“We hope to have at least 70 freshly calved dairy cows competing for the cup this year.

“Since I joined Halls in 2017, the dairy section has grown to become one of the main sections of the market which I think is down to the personal service that we offer and the consistent prices achieved.

“Many dairy farmers travel past other markets to sell their cattle in Shrewsbury and we have again secured a number of quality herd dispersal sales this year.”

Cash prizes in the Christmas Dairy Sale range from £300 for the champion to £100 and sponsors already confirmed are Worldwide Sires, HJ Lea Oakes, Livestock Supplies, Mona Dairy, PG Nutrition, NWF Agriculture, the Shropshire Holstein Club and N. D. Challenor.

For more information about the show and sale, call Shrewsbury Auction Centre on 01743 462620.