Farming issues on agenda at Shropshire meeting

The meeting will take place on Thursday in the county meeting room, Agriculture House, Southwater Way, Telford, at 7.30pm.

Members will hear from Ludlow farmer Graham Price, county chair, who will give an NFU Council update on Red Tractor.

NFU Energy representatives will also be at the event to discuss the energy market and its future and how they can benefit farm businesses.

The guest speaker will be from West Mercia Police to talk about their response to current rural crime, the policing structure and the force’s work going forward.

To book call 02476 939402 or nfu_midlands@nfu.org.uk by email.