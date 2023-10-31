Shropshire Farming Talk: Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust

Shropshire Star farming column columnist Charlotte Marrison BSc (Hons) MRICS FAAV. c.marrison@camlandandproperty.co.uk. Charlotte Marrison, chairman of Shropshire Branch of the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (as from late 2019).

Today the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust patron, King Charles’ passion for wildlife conservation is to be highlighted on a new set of coins.

The plight of several threatened species is the focus of research carried out by the GWCT, namely, the Atlantic salmon is found on the 50 pence piece; while Scotland’s biggest grouse, the Capercailie which is on the brink of extinction is featured on the ten pence coin.

The pound coin is the new reserve of Bees – our pollinators who need all the help they can get.

That help comes through the advice and science the GWCT is providing to farmers, land managers and those working conservationist to reverse the decline of most of the species featured on the coins.

The coins will enter circulation by the end of this year, marking the new reign of King Charles III and celebrating his passion for conservation and the natural world. He was indeed ahead of his time.

We are lucky enough to have the GWCTs other national figurehead addressing the Shropshire branch next month.

Chairman, Sir Jim Paice, is to speak at our Game and Wine Tasting evening on Friday, November 24.

Tanners wine buffs, Robert Boutflower and Alix Chidley-Uttley will guide guests on a walk-round tastings of wines.

To book your tickets visit hgwct.org.uk/events/calendar/2023/november