Next generation of farmers embark on programme to drive sustainable agriculture

Learners from across the food and farming sector attended the inaugural session of the Future Farmers Programme, delivered by Harper Adams University

The Future Farmer Programme is being delivered by Harper Adams university’s School of Sustainable Food and Farming and is being sponsored by Tesco, supporting those in the industry aged under 40 to develop their skills in sustainable agriculture.

The first cohort of around 75 learners gathered for their first in-person event on the university’s campus near Newport, marking the start of a nine-month course.

Course director Simon Thelwell said: “The transition to more sustainable food production is a significant change for many farmers, so understanding these issues, identifying the opportunities they present and being prepared to make changes is the key focus of the course and we’re delighted to welcome our learners from across the industry and across the UK.

“One of the school’s core purposes is to develop new talent in the agri-food sector and develop knowledge of sustainable food supply. That knowledge sharing will be critical, and we hope that this group of learners will go on to continue disseminating what they gain here even further through the industry.”

The inaugural cohort will take part in further in-person teaching, blended with online sessions throughout the nine months. Last week’s event heard from industry experts and fellow farmers who are already on the sustainability journey, with farmers taking part in networking and focused break-out sessions.

Tesco head of sustainable agriculture, Natalie Smith, told attendees: “We’re facing both a climate and a biodiversity crisis and we’re seeing the impact of that in the UK on an annual basis.

"The challenge lies in understanding these issues and how they link to food production. We must ensure we improve productivity and animal health and welfare, reduce our carbon impact, protect and restore nature while also continuing to produce the great British produce our customers want.”

She added: “Tesco recognises the importance of British agriculture and the responsibility we have in terms of supporting British farmers, growers and suppliers in safeguarding the future of the food industry.”