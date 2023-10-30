Members of Brown Clee YFC

Brown Clee Young Farmers Club has been named club of the month for October by the National Federation of Young Farmers' Club.

The judges said: "Brown Clee YFC stood out this month for their fundraising efforts and strong club programme.

"We liked the fact that they used a fundraising opportunity to also share information about the club to attract new members.

"Their ideas for club meetings are interesting and varied and they enjoy involving the wider county in activities too. Well done Brown Clee YFC!"

Members of Brown Clee meet in Clee Ditton Priors Village Hall and have more than 30 members.

Activities at the club this year have included sausage making, a dance class, a fire station tour, farm safety talk and pumpkin carving.

They compete in Tug of War, public speaking and cookery competitions.

Members have been cutting up logs for the club's annual ‘log lug’ where they deliver logs to the community at £5 per barrow and £90 per trailer load.this has helped raise nearly £900 for four chosen charities – Lingen Davies, Midlands Air Ambulance, Shropshire Rural Support and Severn Hospice.

Club Secretary Katie Cook said: "I believe we are club of the month as we are like no other!

"We are all best friends and take YFC seriously, and it’s good to see the younger generation taking part.