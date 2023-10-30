Informal tenders invited for 140-acre grassland farm in South Shropshire

Informal tenders are being invited for a 140-acre South Shropshire grassland farm which is being sold as a whole or in seven lots with a guide price of nearly £2.2 million.

Hall Farm at Picklescott, near Church Stretton
Hall Farm at Picklescott, near Church Stretton

Hall Farm at Picklescott, near Church Stretton is described by regional auctioneers Halls as “a perfectly situated and well-presented property, located in a very popular rural village”.

In addition to a five-bedroomed farmhouse, which has interesting features, there is a beautiful range of traditional, red brick buildings with planning permission for conversion to three homes and a five-bay carport.

The land is conveniently divided into five lots, offering plenty of flexibility to purchasers.

Lot one includes the Grade II listed farmhouse, believed to date back to the late 16th century, which occupies a peaceful, village-edge position and has a guide price of £695,000. Traditional features include exposed timbers and framework and an original bread oven.

With a guide price of £360,000, lot two comprises the traditional farm buildings, which include a U-shaped range of brick and stone barns around a central concrete yard and ‘The Bull Shed’, a separate Grade II listed, timber framed building.

The four remaining lots comprise permanent grassland and woodland ranging from nearly 10 acres to 51.5 acres, with guide prices from £100,000 to £400,000.

Potential buyers must complete and return the tender form to Louise Preece or David Giles at Halls’ Battlefield head office in Shrewsbury by 12 noon on Monday, November 27. Viewing is by appointment with Halls on 01743 450700.

