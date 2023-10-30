Hall Farm at Picklescott, near Church Stretton

Hall Farm at Picklescott, near Church Stretton is described by regional auctioneers Halls as “a perfectly situated and well-presented property, located in a very popular rural village”.

In addition to a five-bedroomed farmhouse, which has interesting features, there is a beautiful range of traditional, red brick buildings with planning permission for conversion to three homes and a five-bay carport.

The land is conveniently divided into five lots, offering plenty of flexibility to purchasers.

Lot one includes the Grade II listed farmhouse, believed to date back to the late 16th century, which occupies a peaceful, village-edge position and has a guide price of £695,000. Traditional features include exposed timbers and framework and an original bread oven.

With a guide price of £360,000, lot two comprises the traditional farm buildings, which include a U-shaped range of brick and stone barns around a central concrete yard and ‘The Bull Shed’, a separate Grade II listed, timber framed building.

The four remaining lots comprise permanent grassland and woodland ranging from nearly 10 acres to 51.5 acres, with guide prices from £100,000 to £400,000.