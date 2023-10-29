Shropshire Farming Talk: Preventing cattle lameness during winter housing

Nick Challenor

When cattle spend more time standing on concrete and are exposed to increased slurry contact, maintaining their foot health becomes paramount.

To address this issue, regular foot trimming, an effective foot bathing program, and consistent mobility scoring are key components in preventing and managing cattle lameness.

Mobility scoring should be conducted on a weekly or fortnightly basis. Early detection allows for timely intervention and offers the best chance of successful treatment.

The winter housing period provides an opportune moment to review and optimise cow management protocols, enhancing lameness detection and treatment procedures while the cattle are indoors.

Foot baths play a vital role in maintaining foot health, particularly in preventing and controlling conditions like Digital Dermatitis. Proper placement of foot baths is essential, ideally located directly outside the milking parlour with sufficient space to prevent overcrowding.

Well-lit areas and clean alleyways are crucial for their effectiveness. Foot baths should be at least two cow strides long, ensuring every hoof is exposed to the solution at least once.

The solutions depth should be maintained at around 12cm, with frequent use, especially if the severity of lameness is increasing.

Whether you have a beef or dairy herd, developing tailored foot care programs that align with your business operations is essential.

Regular collaboration with professional foot trimmers and seeking guidance from your vet ensures the best results in promoting herd health, productivity, longevity, and overall performance.

By implementing these measures, you can significantly reduce the impact of cattle lameness during the winter housing season.