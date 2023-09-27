Shropshire MP backs new Lib Dem agricultural policy

Helen Morgan

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan voiced her support as the wide-ranging Food and Farming policy motion was given overwhelming support by Lib Dem party members on Monday.

It signals a shift in Lib Dem policy, with proposals to increase the Environmental Land Management (ELM) scheme budget by £1bn a year, more support for the Agricultural Development Service and the introduction of a National Food Strategy.

The policy paper was led by former National Farmers’ Union vice president Stuart Roberts, a former Conservative who has since joined the Liberal Democrats and become chair of the party’s food and farming policy group.

Mrs Morgan said: “We need a real change of government policy on food and farming to ensure the long-term future of the agricultural industry and to defend our rural communities.

“Stuart Roberts and the team have done a fantastic job of putting together a paper which backs British farmers and sets out in clear terms the policies needed to support the agricultural industry.

“I’m really pleased to be able to back sensible proposals like the introduction of a National Food Strategy, extra funding for the Environmental Land Management scheme and the introduction of a National Food Strategy to put food production higher up the agenda at DEFRA.