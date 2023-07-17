Len's Light arrives in Powys to raise awareness on mental health

The farming community joined Andy and Lynda Eadon in Rhayader

Auction yards of Rhayader and Builth welcomed Andy and Lynda Eadon, as part of their 2,000 mile journey on the Len’s Light Tractor Relay, which is heading to Land’s End.

The relay is in memory of Len Eadon, who tragically took his own life on New Year’s Day 2022.

In Rhayader, a collection of classic and modern tractors lined up to welcome the convoy together with members of Rhayader Young Farmers Club, Tractor Enthusiasts of Nantmel and NFU Cymru members.

NFU representative, Robert Lewis welcomed the relay to the town before Mr Eadon made a speech on the need for mental health awareness in the farming community.

The assembled school children, YFC members and tractor drivers at Builth Market

The convoy also called in at Builth auction yard, where school children made a guard of honour, holding sunflowers to greet the John Deere tractor with the Len’s Light beacon on the front.

Mervyn Price organised a display of classic and modern tractors while Baldrick, a giant pink elephant, part of a mental health ambassador campaign about mental health, attended as ‘the elephant in the room’.