Young farmer's hope to prove there's money in muck

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthFarmingPublished:

Keen gardeners in Shropshire are being urged to head to Bridgnorth on Sunday, where a group of young farmers are holding a Muck Lug to raise money for the group as well as a local charity.

Bridgnorth Young Farmers Club will be lugging around bags of horse manure outside Bridgnorth Livestock Market - between 10AM and 1PM on Sunday (April 2).

Those wanting the "well rotted" manure for their garden can buy it for £3 a bag, or if if they wish it to be delivered, £5 a bag.

The manure comes from one of their club members’ equestrian farms and is being sold to raise money for the Young Farmers Club as well as raise funds for Shropshire Rural Support.

The charity provides a free confidential service for Shropshire farmers and their families.

Georgie Talbot, Secretary of Bridgnorth Young Farmers Club said: "There will be tonnes of it, and our members , so do please come along and grab your bag."

For more information and request orders, please contact Georgie Talbot on 07526 235995

Farming
News
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

