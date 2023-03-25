Young farmer's hope to prove there's money in muck

Bridgnorth Young Farmers Club will be lugging around bags of horse manure outside Bridgnorth Livestock Market - between 10AM and 1PM on Sunday (April 2).

Those wanting the "well rotted" manure for their garden can buy it for £3 a bag, or if if they wish it to be delivered, £5 a bag.

The manure comes from one of their club members’ equestrian farms and is being sold to raise money for the Young Farmers Club as well as raise funds for Shropshire Rural Support.

The charity provides a free confidential service for Shropshire farmers and their families.

Georgie Talbot, Secretary of Bridgnorth Young Farmers Club said: "There will be tonnes of it, and our members , so do please come along and grab your bag."