The Claas Lexion 760 combine that is included in the auction at Crowgreaves Farm, Bridgnorth.

The dispersal sale at Crowgreaves Farm, Bridgnorth on Friday, February 17 is being conducted on behalf of Howard Sainsbury following the surrender of the 540-acre farm tenancy.

The tenancy was originally gained by John Sainsbury in 1972 and Howard succeeded his father in 1994. For the last eight years, he has operated as a one man band and has invested in new and larger machinery to improve productivity.

Most of the machines have been stored under cover and are well maintained. Crops grown on the farm have been potatoes, carrots, wheat, barley, oats and oil seed rape.

The sale includes 2017 Claas Lexion 760 combine, a 2020 John Deere 6250R tractor, a 2009 John Deere 8430 tractor, 2017 John Deere 6195R 4WD tractor, a 1985 Massey Ferguson 2725 Electronic 4WD tractor, a 2021 Claas Scorpion 746 vari power telehandler and four Bailey, Fraser and Ivor Williams trailers.

The irrigation and cultivation equipment includes a 2018 Knight Trailblazer 30m crop sprayer, a 2018 Lemken Karat 12.6m multi cultivator, a 2018 TWB Terminator six leg multi cultivator, a 2019 Dalbo Power Roll 1530 and a 2019 Teagle 285 Dual Topper.

“This is a sale not to be missed as the exceptionally impressive range of arable machinery is also predominantly fairly new,” said auctioneer David Giles from Halls.

The auction begins at 10.30am with the sale of sundries, followed by machinery and implements at 12 noon. Viewing is available on Thursday, February 16 from 12 noon until 4pm.

View the sale catalogue online at https://www.hallsgb.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Cowgreaves.pdf or at MartEye https://halls.marteye.ie/auctions/7aTQQtgFwbctcHxwa6yL .