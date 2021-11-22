Plastic is not fantastic in the country

Everywhere you look something is made in plastic, or wrapped in plastic. Whether you are about to use a syringe, or empty liquids, or a bag of feed, it is likely to involve plastic, and even if it is on a pallet, there will be shrink-wrap around it.

As so often happens when things become familiar, we abuse them and take them for granted. Litter pickers despair of picking up empty bottles, crisp packets and takeaway food cartons that litter the hedgerows and footpaths in the countryside, and are not only unsightly, but also a danger to so much wildlife, particularly at this time of year when a number of creatures go into periods of dormancy.

And of course, the plastic enters our watercourses, causing untold damage to water-life, let alone humans.

So please, be more plastic-aware!