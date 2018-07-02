Don't overlook dry period and you'll get the best from your herd

Good management and nutrition during the dry period is crucial and will support easier calving, improve immunity and increase milk yield during early lactation.

However, producers typically focus their attention on the milking herd, which means cows are often poorly prepared for calving and transition into lactation. This prevents cows from achieving yield potential and increases the risk of production diseases which are associated with premature culling.

The dry period must therefore not be overlooked.

Components of the ration, as well as ration presentation, are both important. A high fibre, controlled energy diet, with a crud protein content of between 13 and 14 per cent is recommended. Producing an optimal chop length, of between 4 and 6 cm for optimum intake and effect from fibre.

Dry cow rations tend to be quite dry which can discourage eating, so ration palatability is key. The optimal dry matter for a dry cow diet is between 42 to 45 per cent. If the mix is very dry, adding water can be an effective way to overcome this.

The inclusion of a live yeast, such as Yea-Sacc®, will support rumen bacteria and help promote high intakes post-calving. This will support early lactation yields, enabling producers to capitalise on the high levels milk production efficiency a cow is able to achieve during this period.

A good calcium status is vital, but high-quality trace elements including selenium, zinc and copper should also be provided. Conducting a mineral analysis of your forage can help ensure the ration is balanced and avoid specific problems such as milk fever, while trace minerals will benefit overall immunity, due to their essential role in a host of body processes.

When it comes to the form of trace minerals, I would advise including organic forms such as Bioplex® and Sel-plex, which are more bioavailable to the cow and can be stored in the tissues ready to be mobilised during times of increased need.

This is particularly important at times of physiological stress such as calving, as the cow may have a sudden requirement for increased levels of minerals. If not available, cows can be more at risk of metabolic diseases such as ketosis and retained placenta.

Tom Chanter, InTouch feeding specialist.