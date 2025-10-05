'Avoid using low lying footpaths' - Flood alerts in place across Shropshire following Storm Amy

The storm, which swept across the country on Saturday (October 4), triggered a Met Office yellow warning for strong winds, covering the entire UK. Thousands of homes were left without power, while widespread travel disruption affected rail lines, roads, and ferry services.

In Shropshire, the Environment Agency (EA) has issued warnings for potential flooding, particularly along the River Severn and its tributaries. Rising water levels are affecting several low-lying areas following persistent rainfall.

In an update issued at 8.12am today (Sunday, October 5), the EA said river levels were rising at the Crew Green river gauge near Oswestry, with flooding of farmland and roads expected between midday and 6pm.

The Environment Agency has warned that flooding may affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the River Severn

River levels at Crew Green are predicted to peak between 5.0m and 5.4m around 5pm today.

"We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley," the EA said.

"No further significant rainfall is forecast. We expect river levels to remain high until October 6. We are closely monitoring the situation.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses."

Flooding in Pentre near Shrewsbury last year.

In a separate alert, the EA also reported that river levels remain high at the Llanymynech gauge, near the Welsh border, although levels are now beginning to fall after peaking at 3.9 metres on Saturday evening.

"River levels remain high but are beginning to fall at the Llanymynech river gauge following heavy rainfall," the alert said.

"Flooding continues. We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury."

Communities potentially affected include Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley, with minor roads between Maesbrook, Melverley and Pentre already showing signs of flooding.

No further heavy rainfall is expected in the immediate forecast, but river levels across the region are likely to remain elevated until at least Monday.

The Environment Agency said it is continuing to monitor the situation closely and will issue further updates as necessary.

Find the latest flood warnings and advice here.