Over £900,000 funding secured for ambitious project to restore and protect two Powys rivers

River Marteg. Credit Silvia Sivers

The investment trhough the Nature Networks Fund, which is being delivered by the Heritage Fund, on behalf of the Welsh Government, will enable Radnorshire Wildlife Trust to take forward significant work to protect and enhance two of the county’s most important rivers.

The funding will support work along parts of the River Ithon (Afon Ieithon), a major left-bank tributary of the River Wye near Llandrindod Wells and the River Marteg (Afon Marteg) in the Rhayader area, helping to care for and improve the health of these much-loved rivers and the land around them.

Over the coming years, RWT will work to bring wildlife-rich areas back into good condition, plant and restore trees along riverbanks, create and enhance wet areas for nature, and put simple, natural measures in place to help slow the flow of water during heavy rainfall. Together, these actions will help rivers run cleaner, support more wildlife and make surrounding landscapes more resilient.

The initiative will also involve working closely with local farmers and landowners, building on relationships already established through previous projects.

Working collaboratively, RWT will explore practical changes that strengthen nature while supporting resilient and productive land management.

Local communities, schools and volunteers will also have opportunities to get involved through river monitoring, training sessions and hands-on conservation days.

Victoria Heffer, CEO of RWT, said: “Rivers are the lifeblood of Radnorshire. They shape our landscapes, support our wildlife and connect our communities. This funding will allow us to protect and restore some of the most important stretches of river in the county, ensuring they remain healthy and vibrant for future generations.”

This award comes at an exciting time for Radnorshire Wildlife Trust, which has also recently secured funding for its Pentwyn project focused on food and farming.

Together, the two projects mark a significant step forward in RWT’s efforts to support nature recovery and sustainable land use across the county.

Victoria Heffer, CEO of RWT, continued: “This grant is a huge vote of confidence in the work Radnorshire Wildlife Trust has been delivering over many years. It gives us greater security to plan for the long term and to continue working alongside farmers, partners and local people to care for our natural environment. We’re incredibly proud to be trusted with this investment in Radnorshire’s future.”

By bringing together practical conservation, partnership working and community involvement, the project will help create a healthier, more connected river landscape, benefiting wildlife, people and the wider environment.

Credit to Silvia Sivers.