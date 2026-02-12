Many hundred opponents of plans by energy giants: Bute, Green GEN Cwmru and others, to build industrial scale wind farms throughout rural Wales, gather outside the Senedd for a mass protest organised by Llanwrtyd Wells Pylon Community Action Group, supported by Re-think.Wales and scheduled on the day of climate change, environment & infrastructure committee meeting

Representatives of all political parties in Wales were invited to address the crowd, and all except Labour, Plaid Cymru and the Green Party were represented.

During the protest, a Ceremonial copy of a Charter, signed by community groups across Wales and calling for a just and fair transition to net zero was handed in to the Senedd.

The protest coincided with a meeting of the Senedd Climate Change, Environment and Infrastructure Committee, the agenda for which included reference to the Charter.

The many campaign groups attending the event called for an urgent reset in how Wales meets its climate change goals.

They point to Government figures which show that enough renewable energy capacity to supply Wales and export elsewhere is already commissioned, approved or planned offshore.

They warn that over-reliance on massive, weather-dependent and inefficient onshore wind farms is not the answer.

They insist that rural communities are being expected to pay too heavy a price in terms of ruined landscapes and massive environmental and social disruption and damage, plus the physical effects, including noise and shadow flicker, of living near to turbines up to 220m tall.

Instead, they sid that Wales should move to a broader mix of renewable energy technology which includes onshore wind but at a much smaller scale than what is proposed, and built in collaboration with local communities which could then benefit from the electricity generated.

Clare Dunbar-Pollard and Jen Walsby of Llanwrtyd Wells Anti Turbine and Pylon Community Group said: “Our thanks to the wonderful support given to the protest and the many campaigns across Wales to stop the destruction of environment and Welsh culture in the name of profit rather than sustainable green energy.”

Jenny Chryss, RE-think’s Campaign Lead said: “We were delighted with the turn out for this demonstration. People from small rural communities across Wales travelled miles to be at the Senedd and have their voices heard. They made it clear that enough is enough and that a different approach must be found.”

A spokesperson for Bute Energy said: "We recognise the depth of feeling on the big questions that come with the climate emergency and the need to create a sustainable world for future generations. We also recognise the significant change our move to clean power represents for communities across Wales and the UK – including in mid Wales. Our belief is that we must act now to protect our environment and support vibrant, thriving communities.



"We have spent the past two years engaging with host communities for our energy parks, answering questions and actively ensuring that we take on board community views while delivering a greener future for Wales. Meaningful and ongoing engagement with communities on the design of our energy parks is a key part of our approach.

"Our communities also help design and deliver our community benefit fund that could be worth up to £20m every year – the largest offered by any developer in Wales. We work with charities, schools, and other local organisations to ensure our investment remains in Wales and delivers a legacy of green skills, good jobs, and funding for projects that genuinely matter to local people."

A spokesperson for Green GEN Cymru said:“All projects are designed with the utmost care for our countryside and all of our projects will deliver a net benefit for biodiversity to enhance the habitats and the natural environment. The community engagement we conduct has directly informed our designs and our plans have evolved after every stage of public consultation.

“Building a robust, reliable energy network is critical to meeting the challenges of our energy future and will enable people across Wales to benefit.”