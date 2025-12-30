New wetland habitat created to boost rare plants on the Montgomery Canal

Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr MP Steve Witherden planting a tree with Glandŵr Cymru regional director Ben Cottam

Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr MP Steve Witherden with Glandŵr Cymru regional director Ben Cottam, chair of the Montgomery Canal Partnership John Dodwell, and other guests and Glandŵr Cymru volunteers

Wern Ponds

Glandŵr Cymru, the Canal & River Trust in Wales, has created the new conservation area, just off the A483 near Coppice Lane, as part of the UK government-supported restoration of the canal working in partnership with Powys County Council with support from the Montgomery Canal Partnership.

The canal is recognised as a Special Area of Conservation and a Site of Special Scientific Interest because of its rare plant-life. The new reserve includes a 1.5-metre-deep pond, connected to the canal, that will accommodate floating water-plantain, a protected species of aquatic plant that is found in the area, and also potamogeton, a pondweed that benefits wildlife. It's one of two sites that are being proposed along the canal to provide the environment required for the rare plant-life, and valuable habitat for other species and wildlife such as wildflowers and birds.

Richard Harrison, principal project manager at Glandŵr Cymru, said: “This special space for nature next to the Montgomery Canal creates a new area of wetland habitat that will help boost the local aquatic life, not least the protected water plants. The completion of the pond is an important milestone, part of ensuring that the wildlife the canal supports will be here for generations to come.”

A ceremony took place on Friday 12 December to mark the completion of the project with Steve Witherden MP planting a tree while being joined by Glandŵr Cymru regional director Ben Cottam, chair of the Montgomery Canal Partnership John Dodwell, and other guests and Glandŵr Cymru volunteers to celebrate.

Steve Witherden MP said: “I was honoured to attend the opening of the new wetland reserve at Wern last week. I marked the occasion by planting an apple tree – a symbol that the actions we take today to protect wildlife will mean future generations can continue to reap the benefits of a thriving natural world.”

Councillor Glyn Preston, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, said: “Residents have told us that ecological improvements are an important part of the UK Government funded Montgomery Canal Restoration Project, so it’s great to see this work on a new wetland habitat alongside the waterway has been completed. Having an additional place for floating water-plantain to grow, will help it, and other rare aquatic plants, to survive and thrive in this part of north-east Powys.”

The creation of these wetland habitats is part of the overall long-term restoration of the Montgomery Canal. The restoration will enable boat traffic to resume and reach Welshpool, promoting economic growth through increasing the number of visitors to the area.

Work on the new habitat started in May and was carried out by contractors Kier. As part of the work, some existing material on site was retained to help build the bunds to house a new woodland habitat and enhance the overall biodiversity net gain for the site.

Eddie Quinn, managing director Kier Natural Resources, Nuclear & Networks, said: “It’s been fantastic for our team to be able to bring their engineering expertise and experience creating vital wetland habitats to enhance the environment at Wern. We’re all looking forward to seeing nature thrive and communities benefitting from this special conservation scheme.”

John Dodwell, chair of the Montgomery Canal Partnership, added: “It is marvellous to see the completion of this first project to take forward the restoration of the Canal in this area. It will be a long haul to complete the task to reconnecting the already restored 13 miles around Welshpool to the national waterways network, but we are working on it.”

The creation of Wern Pond comes as work continues on the construction of a new road bridge across the canal on Carreghofa Lane, near Llanymynech.

As a wetland habitat that’s valuable for wildlife Glandŵr Cymru advises people that they can view the pond from the canal towpath. Parking is available at the nearby Wern Claypit reserve where you can park for free and walk along the towpath to the site.

The Montgomery Canal restoration has included decades of work by volunteers and partners. Glandŵr Cymru is working in partnership with Powys County Council with support from the Montgomery Canal Partnership, to deliver the restoration.

To discover more about the restoration, from Llanymynech to Maerdy, visit the Canal & River Trust website.