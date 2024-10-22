New wind farm with 17 turbines approved for Mid Wales

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

EDF Renewables UK will build its 85MW Garn Fach Wind Farm facility south of Newtown featuring 17 turbines, each with a tip height of up to 149.9 metres.

The state-of-the-art facility will be capable of generating enough renewable electricity to meet the equivalent needs of 69,000 average UK homes, according to EDF.

An onsite energy storage facility will also support flexible capacity and the integration of the renewable energy onto the national grid.

The wind farm scheme was first announced during January 2020, and EDF Renewables UK has since completed site assessments and surveys, as well as three public consultation exercises.

The company also established a Garn Fach Wind Farm community liaison group consisting of local representatives.

EDF said benefits of the Garn Fach Wind Farm extend beyond renewable energy generation and include job creation, the development of new footpaths and cycle tracks across the site, and creation of a visitor car park for enhanced accessibility.

The energy company added that as part of its dedication to community engagement, a community fund worth over £10 million will be established over the lifetime of the project, and EDF Renewables UK's "commitment to habitat enhancement and restoration measures will also contribute to improving biodiversity on site".

Responding to the approval, EDF Renewables UK's director for onshore wind, Jon O'Sullivan said: "We are pleased that the Welsh Government has approved our planning application for Garn Fach Wind Farm. The site is an excellent location for a wind farm and has the potential to make a significant positive impact in Wales and to the local community."

In Wales, EDF has ambitions including the Garn Fach Wind Farm in Mid Wales and Hirfynydd Energy Park in South Wales.

The company has already built and operates energy projects in Wales including in Llangwyryfon, their wind farm near Aberystwyth and the Cemmaes wind farm near Machynlleth, as well as building Porth Wen solar project in North Anglesey.