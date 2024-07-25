'Greatest assault on Britain's nature in our lifetime': Thousands of badgers set for slaughter in Staffordshire and Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

New figures seen through Freedom of Information requests shared with charity Badger Trust show that nearly 28,000 badgers have been marked for slaughter in licences issued under the 'controversial' supplementary cull that started on June 1, 2024.

And of those, 1,457 will be culled from Staffordshire, in a move that Badger Trust has called the 'greatest assault on nature in Britain in our lifetime'.

As well as that, Shropshire will see a total of 2,382 badgers slaughtered.

It comes after Natural England reauthorised and granted 17 existing Supplementary badger control licences and nine new ones, on May 6, 2024.

Adding this figure to the already expected figures for this autumn’s planned intensive badger cull means that 2024 will reach the 'horrific tally of a quarter of a million badgers slaughtered since the badger cull began in 2013'.