Shropshire weather: A week of two halves while children are off school

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The national forecast organisation says that today (Bank Holiday Monday) it is set to start cloudy but changing to heavy rain by lunchtime.

Tomorrow is set to be a morning washout in Shropshire with the Met Office forecasting heavy rain changing to overcast in the afternoon as low pressure systems continue to dominate .

Wednesday is expected to see rain showers and temperatures normal for the time of year. But they say it should feel warm if you are out in the sun.

Thursday is seen as being cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning and a high of around 16C. Friday will be the opposite pattern with sunny weather turning to cloudy by early evening.

Saturday is set to start sunny but turn cloudy by lunchtime.

Sunday is set to be a sunny day.