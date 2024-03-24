101 Charles Darwin lookalikes gather at threatened 550-year-old oak tree in record attempt protest

A record was smashed on Saturday as 101 people dressed as Shrewsbury's most famous son at the base of a 550-year-old oak tree close to the county town.

Well... a record was made - as there hasn't been a world record for the number of people dressed as Charles Darwin before, as far as we can tell.

Over 100,000 people have now signed a petition to save the ancient tree, which is set for the chop to make way for the North West Relief Road (NWRR).

101 Charles Darwins gathered at the base of the historic 'Darwin Oak' in a protest aiming to set a world record

The 550-year-old tree, so named due to it being located upon a route supposedly followed by the famous Shrewsbury-born naturalist, is among nine veteran trees that stand in the path of the planned road.

The council has said that the loss of the veteran trees is "extremely regrettable" but 84 new trees would be planted to replace them, "which will, in time, then reach veteran status also".