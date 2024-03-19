Phone signal in Shropshire could be ‘significantly improved’ with plans to upgrade iconic Wrekin mast

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Proposals have been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council to upgrade the existing mast at the top of The Wrekin.

Work includes the installation of three more antennas, two dishes, one GPS module, a supporting equipment cabinet and ancillary apparatus at the established UHF Main Station.

The planning application has been submitted on behalf of Vodafone Ltd, in conjunction with Cornerstone.

“The application site is likely to carry different mobile connectivity services in parallel, with high data uses operating through the new advanced higher capacity network apparatus subject of this application,” says the planning application.

“As the apparatus proposed will lead to significant improvements to a public service provided in the local area, the application merits support.

“The proposed development is of a relatively minor scale with all proposed works confined to the existing compound, maximising the established infrastructure of the base station.”

The 52-metre mast is 64 metres to the top, including the antennas, and is located around 1,355 feet above the Shropshire plain.

The structure is used as both a telecommunications base station and broadcasting facility, emitting TV and radio waves.

The station was built in 1975 and the applicant states it has a ‘lengthy history of upgrades’ and redevelopment plans. The most recent of these upgrades was by EE Ltd in August 2017.

The applicant says that the additional radio equipment housing will need to be ‘mechanically ventilated’ to avoid overheating.

“The ventilation equipment is only likely to operate during the day during hot weather,” the application states.

“If it is considered specific noise attenuation measures to be necessary, we would be pleased to discuss practicable solutions.”

The applicant added that Natural England and Historic England have been consulted as part of the pre-application process and raised ‘no objections or concerns’.

“The proposal to share this existing communication site, through the installation of a new apparatus, looks to present an acceptable solution, particularly when compared with the alternative of erecting a new base station elsewhere and the development of an associated compound on a site nearby and with it the associated additional resources in developing a new site within the designated area,” concluded the application.

“The existing mast and by virtue the proposed upgrade equipment required cannot be hidden, but any impacts on the landscape and visual amenity will be limited and moderated by confining the scale of the works to what is required for operational reasons.

“The service provided by the operator is in the public interest and represents a highly significant advancement in mobile connectivity.”

Proposals can be viewed on the Telford & Wrekin Council’s website planning portal, application number TWC/2024/0206.