Flooding to the horizon revealed in stunning pictures from Shropshire vantage point
Stunning pictures from Shropshire vantage point have been posted online showing the extent of the flooding in the county.
By David Tooley
Shropshire Matt took to Twitter / X to post views of the flooded fields stretching to the horizon at Rodney's Pillar.
Matt, who posted the pictures at 13.37pm on Friday said: "Amazing views of the flooding from Rodney's Pillar over Shropshire."
The images show the huge amount of water still in the flood plain and waiting to drain into the river system.