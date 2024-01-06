Flooding to the horizon revealed in stunning pictures from Shropshire vantage point

Shropshire Matt took to Twitter / X to post views of the flooded fields stretching to the horizon at Rodney's Pillar.

Picture: @ShropshireMatt

Matt, who posted the pictures at 13.37pm on Friday said: "Amazing views of the flooding from Rodney's Pillar over Shropshire."

The images show the huge amount of water still in the flood plain and waiting to drain into the river system.