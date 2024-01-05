Developers Vattenfall appealed a decision taken by Shropshire Council in March 2023 to refuse permission for the proposed 22-megawatt site on agricultural land at Hall Lane, Kemberton.

Now, the future of the scheme will be decided by planning inspectors at a three-day inquiry set to begin at Shirehall, Shrewsbury on Tuesday, January 9.

Shropshire Council is standing by the decision of its South Planning Committee to quash the proposal, saying the development would have an “unacceptably adverse impact” on greenbelt land in the east of the county.

The authority also said the loss of agricultural land for farming and rural enterprise was unacceptable.

The site lies just inside the Shropshire Council boundary, but is less than half a mile from the border with Telford and Wrekin and the adjacent Halesfield industrial estate.

“The council will provide evidence to demonstrate that the proposed development is inappropriate in the green belt and by definition harmful to it.

"This will include reference to the fundamental aim of green belt policy in preventing urban sprawl,” said a statement from Shropshire Council.

“The council will provide evidence to demonstrate… that the potential harm to the green belt by reason of the proposed development’s inappropriateness, and any other harm resulting from the proposal is not outweighed by the considerations put forward by the appellant.”

The original planning application attracted over 120 objections.

Swedish developer Vattenfall says the solar farm would generate enough electricity to power approximately 6,000 homes annually and result in a CO2 saving estimated as 5,280 tonnes per annum.

As part of the company’s original submission, it said the location on greenbelt land was chosen due to a lack of available sites with proximity to national grid connections, and that only a site built within 3km of the Halesfield substation would be viable.

Opening statements from Shropshire Council and Vattenfall will be taken when the hearing begins at 10am on Tuesday.