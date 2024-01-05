Brace yourselves as after the rain in Shropshire, here comes the ice, fog and frost say forecasters

While it will mean that impactful rain and showers of the new year will ease as the weekend becomes fine and dry it also means we're in for a period of fog frost and icy conditions.

Anything that falls from the sky is likely to be wintry in nature, warns the Met Office.

Shropshire Council has already been out in the Clun area replenishing the town's grit bins but if what the forecasters say comes to pass, they might need to top up a few more.

Jason Kelly, a Met Office Chief Forecaster, said: “The transition to lower temperatures will be noticeable over the weekend.

"It will become rather cold next week with lower-than-average temperatures across much of the UK, accentuated by brisk easterly winds in the south.

“As the prevailing weather conditions will be characterised by high pressure, a good deal of settled weather is likely.

"Clearer skies and a marked reduction in precipitation are expected, although any showers that do occur are likely to be wintry in nature.

"A combination of overnight freezing temperatures, saturated ground and calm winds mean increasing risks of frost, fog and icy conditions.”

UK Health Security Agency has issued a cold weather alert covering the whole of England valid from 9am on Saturday to 12 noon on Tuesday .

Temperatures are likely to be below average especially overnight with much more overnight frost than of late. Ice is likely to be an issue given the very wet ground in most areas.

Steven Keates is a Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster. He said: “The colder conditions across the UK are likely to be established for some time and will be a key theme of next week’s weather.

"However, the beginning of next week is likely to see the lowest temperatures of this colder spell, and by the end of next week we should start to see a gradual rise in values, at least for a time.”