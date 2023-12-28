The yellow warning for high wind covered most of Wales and east Shropshire as a "brief spell" of very windy conditions was "likely through Wednesday evening and night, bringing the chance of some disruption". The warning came to an end at 3am.

Winds of 50-60mph were expected, but one of the highest recorded gusts was actually picked up in North Wales at an astonishing 83 mph.

Back in Shropshire, the Met Office said heavy showers and some more prolonged periods of rainfall and blustery conditions were expected to continue throughout Thursday and Friday.

A flood warning remained in place for the River Vyrnwy at Melverley and Maesbrook. The Environment Agency said at approximately 5pm on Wednesday: "River levels are rising at the Llanymynech river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

"Consequently, flooding (of property) is imminent.

"We expect flooding to affect properties and roads in and around Melverley including Melverley to Melverley Green and Ponthen to Melverley roads.

Melverley.

The most serious flood 'warnings' for the River Severn were lifted yesterday, but a flood 'alert' remained in place on Thursday morning with the Environment Agency saying: "River levels are forecast to rise again at the Crew Green River gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

"Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is expected to continue.

"We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley," the Environment Agency information continued.

"Locations that may be affected are White Abbey, Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth. River Severn bankfull at White Abbey."

The River Seven was expected to reach around 5m in Ironbridge. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Flood barriers were put up in Ironbridge on Wednesday morning, with defences at Frankwell in Shrewsbury, and Bewdley, having been in place since before Christmas to guard against rising river levels.

Chris Bainger from the Environment Agency said that high winds made the deployment in Ironbridge "particularly challenging".

Describing the River Severn as "very swollen", the agency's fisheries technical specialist said: "We are expecting the River Severn to peak at a height of 4.8m to 5.3m in the coming days.

River levels are expected to remain high until December 29 with peaks expec. The Environment Agency say they are closely monitoring the situation with incident response staff checking defences.

A high River Severn going under Welsh Bridge, Shrewsbury.

People have also been urged to avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses.

Vehicles got stuck in the water in Bitterley Road, Ludlow, and on the B4364 Ludlow Road, Bridgnorth on Wednesday.

A vehicle got stuck in a ford. Firefighters were called out at 4.35pm and helped remove it.

Crews were called to the other incident just 15 minutes later. A car got stuck trying to go under a bridge. It was pulled out by a tractor, which had straps attaching the two vehicles provided by the fire service.

There were also various reports of fallen trees throughout Wednesday.

National Rail said Storm Gerrit may continue to disrupt travel plans on Thursday 28 December, so passengers are urged to check before they travel. Lines to and from Shrewsbury were reportedly badly affected, with ongoing issues meaning no trains were running between Shrewsbury and Crewe

There were also reports that a tornado touched down in Manchester yesterday. But the Tornado and Storm Research Organisation said a detailed site investigation would need to be undertaken before it can confirm the damage was caused by a rare British tornado.