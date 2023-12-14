Loss of trees on controversial Shrewsbury relief road 'regrettable’

Highways portfolio holder Dan Morris refused to provide assurances that tree felling work would not commence prior to the agreement of planning conditions during a meeting of the council’s cabinet on Wednesday, December 13, and said campaigners just had to accept the construction of the road.

In a members question session, Councillor Julian Dean (Porthill) had twice asked the council to commit to not undertaking tree felling works until planning conditions for the 6.9km road linking north and west parts of Shrewsbury had been agreed, and the business case approved by the Department for Transport next year.

But in a fiery response, Councillor Morris accused the Green group leader of “stirring up a minority of vocal activists” and told him he had to accept the fact that the road was going to get built.

“We will follow the procedure as set down and whatever that entails we will do. I’m not going to and nor will the council commit to any spurious deadlines based on what might happen in the future,” said Councillor Morris.