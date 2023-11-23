Cameron Ingham had applied to Shropshire Council to build two detached homes with detached garaging and landscaping on land east of Percy Street North.

A new access road was also proposed to the site but residents in the area objected, saying it would “increase the load” on the Victorian streets, where parking is already tight.

In total 28 objections were lodged with the decision makers at Shropshire Council's planning department, with only two people speaking out in support.

Council planners said that even though development of this site would be "acceptable in principle" they found that the proposed new dwellings "with their height, orientation and extensive glazing will appear as incongruous, bulky and dominant features in the streetscene".

They added that they would be "awkwardly occupying existing visual gaps and together with the new roadway they will detrimentally impact upon local visual amenity and jar with the existing layout and character of the area".

The applicant’s agent, Base architects, of Roushill, Shrewsbury, had told the council in application documents that “residential infill development is the ideal solution for the site”.

It said there were several constraints related to the site which had been “carefully considered by the proposed designs”.