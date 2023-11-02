Scientists say the low pressure associated with the storm over the UK today means that water will be boiling at a slightly lower temperature than it would do normally.

This in turn may affect the transfer of flavour from tea leaves into the water.

Marco Petagna, media adviser and senior operational Meteorologist at the Met Office tweeted: "One benefit of the very low pressure across the UK today.. you're kettle should boil slightly quicker as the boiling point of water is reduced by 1 or 2 degrees...your tea might not taste quite so good mind!"

James Peacock, the head meteorologist at MetSwift, tweeted: "In southern England, while the wind makes headlines in the SW & SE, sea-level pressure will also be exceptional across southern UK generally.

"A minimum of 952 mb (0.952 bar) would be among the lowest on record for November."

He adds: "For those who partake, this may be considered to have a slight negative impact on the quality of your breakfast tea brew, as water will boil at ~98.3°C, which is sub-optimal for the steeping process.

"I wonder how many will actually notice a difference?"

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in place for the Shropshire region and all of Wales in force until midnight on Thursday.

The advice is to keep an eye on the forecasts throughout the day as the situation develops.