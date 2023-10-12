Severn Trent unveils £13bn plan for future of the region

'Serious' rat infestation on Shrewsbury estate - weeks after council dumped pest control team
Premium
Improving river quality, cutting leaks, creating thousands of jobs, and securing water supplies are all part of a £12.9bn five-year plan unveiled by the region’s water company.
Severn Trent’s Chief Executive, Liv Garfield, has announced the plans – which run from 2025 to 2030. If approved by Ofwat the proposals will see an investment that will ‘broadly double’ that spent over the past five years.