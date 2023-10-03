Notification Settings

Borough residents urged to take part in survey on bin collections

By Megan Jones

Residents are being encouraged to give their views on bin collections in Telford and Wrekin.

Telford & Wrekin Council's recycling and waste partner, Veolia, is conducting its three-yearly customer satisfaction survey to gain feedback on the recycling and waste services offered to residents.

The services delivered include collection of recycling, garden waste collection and a weekly food waste collection alongside general waste.

Borough councillor Lee Carter said: “The waste and recycling service is a cornerstone of any council’s work. It’s one of the few council services that is used by every single resident and business and therefore a real marker of how well the council is serving its community.

“I would encourage all residents to complete this survey. Your input will help us recognise the teams that are delivering a high quality service and enable us to improve any areas that you feel need attention.”

Steve Mitchell, regional director for Veolia said the company will "always strive" to improve and that feedback is "crucial" for planning and improving the service.

The closing date to take part in the survey is Friday, November 17 and can be taken online at: twc-customer-satisfaction-survey.com/survey/recycling-and-waste-services.









