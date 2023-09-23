Atmosphere gives a beautiful show in Shropshire before the storm

A rainbow over the Llangollen canal at Ellesmere. Picture; Sue Austin

As the ex-hurricane Nigel approaches from the Atlantic a ridge of high pressure moved across the county settling things down and parting the clouds for an awesome sunset.

John Hughes sent the Shropshire Star his atmospheric picture of the sunset over Ketley on Friday night. He said the clouds parted just in time to give him a lovely view.

Sunset over Ketley. Picture: John Hughes

Meanwhile in the north of the county, Star reporter Sue Austin was lucky enough to catch a stunning double rainbow over the Llangollen Canal at Ellesmere, also on Friday night.

Weather experts at the Met Office say the rest of Saturday should have plenty of dry weather during the day with sunny spells.

As Nigel looms ever closer things are due to be wet and windy in the far west of the UK, extending north and eastwards to many parts overnight.

Sunday will see it become increasingly windy with heavy and persistent outbreaks of rain affecting the north and west.