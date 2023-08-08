Ellie Meredith, right, with Beth Lacey from Shropshire Wildlife Trust

The Climate Café is set to open for the first time at Shropshire Wildlife Trust HQ in Shrewsbury on Sunday, August 20, after months of planning.

Co-organiser Ellie Meredith says the team are overjoyed to finally make this happen and are hoping to make it a monthly event.

The initiative has been inspired by the 161 founders of climate cafés spanning 46 countries, including Force of Nature, a global community of young environmental enthusiasts who have created an environment where young people can address their climate anxiety.

Ellie said: "In today's world, where eco-anxiety and climate grief cast a shadow on our collective consciousness, it is crucial that we come together to address these emotions.

"The extreme heatwaves we experienced globally in July have only reinforced feelings of powerlessness and doomism. However, united, we can be stronger and more effective in making a difference."

Through the initiative, the team hopes to provide a safe and inclusive space for discussion, offer signposting to other organisations, as well as interactive workshops and brainstorming sessions.

"Together, we will kick-start community projects, taking practical steps to tackle environmental challenges at the local level," Ellie added.

The launch event will take place at 1pm on August 20 at Shropshire Wildlife Trust HQ, 193 Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury SY2 6AH.