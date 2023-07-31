People of Shropshire challenged to watch the skies for 2023 Big Butterfly Count

Greenwings butterfly. Photo by Matt Berry

Today, the charity Butterfly Conservation is issuing a rallying cry to people in Shropshire to take part in this year's Big Butterfly Count.

Figures for 2022 reveal that Shropshire residents did 1,068 Big Butterfly Counts, with the Gatekeeper taking the top spot for species sightings. In total, 13,149 butterflies and moths were reported.

Scientists are hoping even more people will take part in 2023, to help find out what’s happening with the region’s butterflies before the count ends on Sunday, August 6.

Organisers say it’s more important than ever that people take part this year as the record temperatures, heatwave and drought in 2022 caused some of the plants that caterpillars feed on to wither and die.

As a result, this can have a dramatic impact on the butterfly population.

Previous extreme summers in 1976 and 1995 took a heavy toll, with butterfly numbers crashing the following year and taking almost a decade to recover.

Marbled White. Photo by Ian H Leach

Dr Zoë Randle, senior surveys officer at Butterfly Conservation said: "We really need people across Shropshire to get out for the count to help us understand the impact of climate change on our most-loved butterflies.

“Who doesn’t remember following a fluttering Red Admiral around, or being mesmerised by a Large White?

"Butterflies are key indicators of environmental health, and with half of Britain’s butterfly species already threatened or near threatened with extinction, we need to take action now to protect them. We need you to help us.”

Whether done with friends and family, or in a moment of quiet calm and solitude, the Big Butterfly Count is free and takes just 15 minutes in a sunny spot.

Peacock butterfly. Photo by Neil Hulme

It is open to anyone, of any age, in any part of the UK – towns, cities or the countryside.

No green space is too small – a back garden, a small terrace or balcony with some pot plants, a public park, allotment or country lane are all important spaces to explore, track and report.

Last year almost 100,000 counts took place up and down the country, with participants spending a combined two-and-a-half years counting butterflies in their gardens.

Common Blue. Photo by Peter Eeles

The information gathered helps to inform conservation projects and government policies, and supports other experts with their research and vital work to protect our planet.

This year’s Big Butterfly Count is already underway, running from Friday, July 14 to Sunday, August 6.