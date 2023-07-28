Riverside Shopping Centre

Shropshire Council's Northern Planning Committee unanimously granted its own application for relatively small sections of demolition after a brief discussion on Friday.

Councillor Garry Burchett was keen to go much further than the former police station, which was connected to the Riverside Shopping Centre, the exterior canopy of the centre, and a neighbouring unit.

"Why not bulldoze the whole thing?" he said.

Council planners told the committee meeting at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, that councillors had to deal with one application at a time and not make their minds up about the whole thing.

An artist's impression of the Riverside development

The application in front of councillors would allow the local authority to carry out investigations of the ground in the area needed for the future of the project.

A council officer said: "The committee should leave their concerns for what is to come to another day."

She pointed out that the committee members should not make their minds up before other issues, which could be more complex, have to be considered.

The works being proposed were for general site clearance, removal of asbestos and the partial demolition to slab level of Unit 2, Units 44-48 and a walkway canopy. A 2.4m high hoarding would be erected to the rear of Units 44-48 post demolition, while the south-western elevation of Unit 2 would be retained.

It would also allow for ground investigation works to be carried out to inform and shape future stages of development at the site.

Experts would look at issues including those associated with the area being on the flood plain of the River Severn.

Councillor Roger Evans asked when the work would start and wanted access to areas of the town to be unrestricted during the busy tourist season.

He was told that disruption would be kept to a minimum and in the "most cost effective way".

Planning officers consider their approach to be the "most appropriate way to go about it".

The committee voted unanimously to approve the plan before them.

In November 2022, regeneration specialist firm RivingtonHark was appointed by Shropshire Council to lead on the project.

Speaking in May, Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for housing and assets, said it was “exciting times” as they look to make progress on the project.

He said: “Local people will know and understand this scheme has been in the pipeline for many years; and now, following backing from the Government, we can majorly accelerate the redevelopment of Smithfield Riverside, to bring forward a future Shrewsbury by 2025.

“Ultimately this application, if approved, will enable us to undertake further investigations of the site, and the council has been working closely with current tenants of the shopping centre and stakeholders within the community to ensure the programme progresses at the speed it needs to, whilst being mindful that the town centre still needs to function throughout the process.”

“Smithfield Riverside is an agreed priority of the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan partnership, and our ambitions to create a development for local people and visitors to enjoy.”