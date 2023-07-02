Going greener: Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin sees drop in CO2 emissions since 2005

Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin sees drop in CO2 emissions since 2005

Figures from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero shows carbon emissions in Shropshire have dropped 32.3 per cent since 2005 – when data is first available.

This was from a total of 2,430 ktCO2e in 2005 to 1,645 ktCO2e in 2021 and is the equivalent of 5.1 tonnes of CO2 emitted per person in 2021.

These figures cover emissions "within the scope of influence" of the local authority, meaning it excludes pollution from sources such as motorways and large industrial plants.

Ian Nellins Shropshire Council cabinet member for climate, environment and the environment, said: “The reductions highlighted by the report are very welcome, but we must continue to work together to achieve more successes.

“Shropshire Council recognises the importance of acting to reduce carbon emissions and is already supporting a wide range of projects and initiatives across the county which are designed to support local businesses and communities to reduce their carbon emissions.

“These include developing the county’s EV charging structure, retro-fitting council-owned buildings to make them more energy efficient, staff training, advice for businesses and Shropshire residents, the community tree scheme, introducing electric/ low emission public transport and developing renewable energy solutions such as the Maesbury Road solar farm in Oswestry.

“There are also long-term ambitious plans to explore a hydrogen fuel hub and a pyrolysis project which would create valuable biochar and generate energy which could be sold.”

Meanwhile, figures have revealed that carbon dioxide emissions in Telford & Wrekin have dropped 40.8 per cent from a total of 1,352 ktCO2e in 2005 to 801 ktCO2e in 2021.

This was the equivalent of 4.3 tonnes of CO2 emitted per person in 2021.

However, despite the drop in emissions locally, a new report from the Committee for Climate Change – an independent advisory body – said Government action on emissions is "worrying slow".

Chris Stark, the CCC’s chief executive, said: “There are no secrets for net zero any longer, we know how to do it.

“Right across the board we have well-worked-through strategies for how to cut carbon emissions to zero in most areas and for those sectors that we can’t get to absolute zero, we have enough capacity in the natural world and through more engineered solutions to take carbon out of the atmosphere.

“Those things take time. They need to put policies in place now that would steer us towards that future. That’s what we’re not seeing at the pace that’s required.”

Responding to the report, a Government spokesperson said: “The UK is cutting emissions faster than any other G7 country and attracted billions of investment into renewables, which now account for 40 per cent of our electricity.